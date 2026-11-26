It’s possible Delaware residents will see new fines and fees to help fund the state’s transportation department and projects, based on a list of about 40 taskforce recommendations decided on this month.

Governor Matt Meyer created Delaware’s Task Force on Sustainable Transportation via executive order, and assigned it to put forward long term strategies to help narrow a growing gap between DelDOT revenue and funding needed for its projects.

The state's Transportation Trust Fund is supported by money from DMV fees, tolls and concessions, and taxes on fuel. While revenue sources for the fund took a hit during the pandemic, tolls and DMV fees leveled out. But the state's motor fuel tax never recovered to its peaks in 2018 and 2019. A 2025 state estimate predicts that its fuel tax revenues will drop down to $69.1 million by 2050, which it attributes to increased fuel efficiency and a rising number of electric vehicles.

To alleviate this, the taskforce suggests one-time increases to gas and diesel taxes of one cent per gallon. But one recommendation that didn’t pass was a suggested increase to the index motor fuel tax in Delaware, based on inflation.

Delaware’s current motor fuel tax is 23 cents per gallon. Taskforce member and former state Rep. Rich Collins said if the state implements regular increases, it could lose out to other states with lower prices

"If we index and other states don't, we're going to be selling no diesel fuel," he said.

The indexing motor fuel tax was voted down 8-9.

The group also recommended an added charge for traffic violators with existing offenses. It also suggests moving traffic violation revenue to the state’s Transportation Trust Fund, rather than the state’s General Fund.

State Rep. Danny Short (R-Seaford) spoke during public comment, and pointed out the transportation trust fund was created in 1987 to support highway and bridge projects. Between 1990 to 1993, DelDOT operational expenses were transferred to the Transportation Trust Fund, followed by DMV in 2004.

The transportation fund has moved away from its original purpose, he said.

"Instead of entertaining suggestions that only nibble at the edges," he said both DMV and DelDOT should return to the General Fund over a period of five years.

The taskforce’s recommendations also include a new e-bike registration and fee and an enforcement process for new residents to transfer their licenses and vehicles to the state of Delaware.

These recommendations will be sent on to the General Assembly for consideration. The taskforce is set to dissolve in January unless the governor renews it.