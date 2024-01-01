Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.

Martin's work has been heard on NPR, the BBC World Service, and Georgia Public Broadcasting. He has received awards as a reporter, producer, and editor from the Public Media Journalists Association and the Georgia Association of Broadcasters.