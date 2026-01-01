Legacy Giving & Estate Planning

Planning for the future and creating the legacy you wish to leave is one of the most effective ways to ensure a lasting impact. Making a gift in your will or living trust, known as a bequest, can guarantee that your legacy endures.

Your gift may be a specific dollar amount, a percentage of your estate or the remainder after all other provisions are specified. Below is suggested language to use when drafting your bequest.

Sample Language for Your Will or Trust

This language is provided for reference only. We encourage you to speak with your attorney or financial advisor to ensure your wishes are carried out - and to maximize the tax benefits of your gift.

For an unrestricted gift that allows Delaware Public Media to use funds based on current needs:

I give to Delaware Public Media, a nonprofit corporation currently located at PO Box 455, Dover 19903, or its successor thereto, _________ [written amount or percentage of the estate or description of property] for its unrestricted charitable use and purpose.

To designate your provision for a particular purpose: I give to Delaware Public Media, a nonprofit corporation currently located at PO Box 455, Dover 19903, or its successor thereto, _________ [written amount or percentage of the estate or description of property]. This gift should be used for (state purpose) if and so long as Delaware Public Media determines that the need exists.



If Delaware Public Media shall determine at the outset or at a later time that the need does not exist, or no longer exists or for some reason it is not possible (or prudent) to administer my gift as originally intended, then Delaware Public Media may, in its sole and uncontrolled discretion, direct the use of my bequest for a purpose related as closely as possible to that stated above. Have you already included DPM in your plans?

If you have named Delaware Public Media in your will or trust, please let us know so we can ensure your gift is used according to your wishes.

Notifying us of your plans will enable us to plan for the use of your future gift. However, if you prefer to remain anonymous, we will keep your name and gift in strict confidence.

Please contact Anne Williams, Director of Development at awilliams@delawarepublic .org or (302) 857-7096 with any questions.

Thank you for your vision and foresight - and your belief in the power of this essential public service!