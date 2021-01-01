Joe Irizarry

Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties. Joe is an award winning reporter who has also worked at public radio stations in Philadelphia and Trenton, NJ.

Born in NYC, Joe has lived most of his live in Burlington County, New Jersey where he still resides today.

Joe is a huge sports fan, and he spends most of his free time with his wife and two young sons.