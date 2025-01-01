Next Show: Thursday 9/25 from 8-9pm

Ask Gov. Meyer is a monthly show from Delaware Public Media and WHYY where Delawareans can ask Gov. Matt Meyer about the issues important to them.

The show is hosted by WHYY's Shirley Min, a Delaware resident, who will be joined each month by reporters from DPM and WHYY to ask questions along with you.

Do you want to ask Gov. Meyer a question?

You can call the show live at 888-477-9499.

If you can't call in, you can submit questions using this Google form or the form below.

Calls and submitted questions are not reviewed by Gov. Meyer or his office ahead of time. We will get to as many calls and submitted questions as time allows. In some cases, if similar questions are submitted, DPM and WHYY may group them together to cover more ground.