Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware.

She attended the University of Delaware and graduated with a degree in Media Communication with minors in Journalism, and Sexualities and Gender Studies.

During her time at UD, Quinn was a member of the Student Television Network, the World Scholars Program, and frequently did volunteer work for several organizations.

Quinn is an avid traveller, and has briefly lived in both Italy and Denmark, however she most enjoys showing people what her home state of Delaware has to offer.

During the summer of 2020, amidst the pandemic, Quinn helped launch Discovering Delaware, a multi-media documentary series about the state of Delaware.

She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021.

In her off time, Quinn enjoys spending time with friends, watching movies, and exploring new places.