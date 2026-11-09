Delaware's Transportation Taskforce ready to vote on cost saving and revenue recommendations

Delaware’s Task Force on Sustainable Transportation is set to vote on its recommendations for long-term funding strategies this month.

The taskforce has 37 Draft Recommendations on how to address anticipated funding constraints in Delaware’s transit budget. But former State Rep. Rich Collins, a member of the taskforce, said group doesn’t have a dollar estimate on its suggestions– which he identified as needing to generate $150 million in savings.

Some suggestions include increases to user fees, increases to gas taxes and diesel taxes, and moving all traffic violation revenue to the Transportation Trust Fund.

"I just am very negative about the whole thing,"Collins said. "And then look at what you're going to put forward to General Assembly with all of these."

Collins said he's wary of suggestions raising fees, "it's going to make a very interesting looking piece of legislation."

Transportation Secretary Shanté Hastings said it’s not the committee’s job to put specific dollar or rate amounts next to each recommendation– but to evaluate public feedback on services it thinks are effective and areas most favorable for cost increases.

The Taskforce also reviewed public feedback on its state transit services and working on suggestions on how to save money.

One piece of feedback it’s received – especially from the southern part of the state– focuses on the high number of people who have moved to the state and not transferred their tags to Delaware.

Hastings said they are looking for a way to resolve this issue using AI. It’s especially challenging to find a way to enforce the state’s requirements for new renters.

Part of that will be deciding which state department enforces the state's rules, and its consequences. Hastings said people are supposed to change their registration after 60 days and the fee is up to $400. And she points out this is a form of revenue for the state.

"I think it's something that we should focus on," Hastings said. "Especially with more and more new people, moving into the state."

A U.S. Bureau Assessment this year said Delaware saw the biggest percentage of population gains in the Northeast region, and is in the top ten states for fastest growth.