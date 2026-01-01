Donate from Your IRA
Make a difference today and potentially save on taxes when you support Delaware Public Media through your IRA.
If you are age 70½ or older, you can give any amount - up to $100,000 per year - from your IRA directly to a qualified charity such as Delaware Public Media without paying income taxes on the distribution.
Gifts of any value up to $100,000 qualify for this benefit, and your support helps keep independent journalism strong for the First State.
This type of gift is commonly called an IRA Charitable Rollover. You may also hear it referred to as a Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD).
Why consider this gift?
Put your support to work today.
Your gift immediately helps sustain Delaware Public Media’s local reporting and trusted programming.
Satisfy your Required Minimum Distribution.
Beginning in the year you turn 73, your gift can count toward all or part of your Required Minimum Distribution (RMD).
Avoid income tax on the distribution.
The transfer generates neither taxable income nor a tax deduction, so you benefit even if you do not itemize deductions.
Potentially lower taxable income.
Because the gift is not counted as income, it may reduce your annual income level. This could help lower Medicare premiums and decrease the portion of Social Security subject to tax.
How to Make Your IRA Gift
Contact your IRA administrator and request a Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD) to:
Legal Name:
Delaware Public Media Corporation
Federal Tax ID (EIN):
27-0552599
Mailing Address:
PO Box 455
Dover, DE 19903
Wondering how you can best support Delaware Public Media?
Contact Anne Williams, Director of Development at awilliams@delawarepublic.org to discuss your options and learn how your can make a lasting impact in the First State.