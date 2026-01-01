Donate from Your IRA

Make a difference today and potentially save on taxes when you support Delaware Public Media through your IRA.

If you are age 70½ or older, you can give any amount - up to $100,000 per year - from your IRA directly to a qualified charity such as Delaware Public Media without paying income taxes on the distribution.

Gifts of any value up to $100,000 qualify for this benefit, and your support helps keep independent journalism strong for the First State.

This type of gift is commonly called an IRA Charitable Rollover. You may also hear it referred to as a Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD).