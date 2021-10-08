The Green
3pm & 7pm Fridays, 2pm Sundays
Being a Delawarean is more than just a geographical coincidence: it’s a state of mind. For honest and open-minded reporting of the issues and events that affect Delawareans, The Green encourages a fuller, more robust discovery of Delaware, enabling Delawareans to learn about and see their state from new perspectives.
Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:
The pandemic has not only slowed some development projects down – it’s also changed the nature of some projects.One example is the long planned First State Crossing project and others meant to transform large portions of the Claymont area.Contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look at where these efforts stand and how they are evolving.
As the developers of the massive First State Crossing project in north Claymont move forward with their plans, the Claymont Renaissance Development…
Delaware named its 2022 Teacher of the Year this weekThe honor goes to Jahsha Tabron, a special education teacher at Brandywine High School.Tabron is…
A new Delaware Art Museum exhibition traces medieval fantasy themes through American illustrator and author Howard Pyle and young adult literature.Fantasy…
Poor neighborhoods are often hit harder by natural disasters — and struggle more than wealthier ones to recover.The historic flooding from the remnants of…
Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:The August evacuation Afghan refugees and U.S. personnel from Afghanistan was a massive…
When the U.S brought tens of thousands of refugees here from Afghanistan in August, many families, including ten here in Delaware, arrived with almost…
The ongoing redevelopment of Wilmington’s Riverside neighborhood – known as REACH Riverside - is making strides. And the project’s pace is poised to…