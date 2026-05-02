Delaware Public Media is committed to providing accurate, honest, in-depth coverage of the races that shape the First State's political landscape. We focus on the candidates and where they stand on the issues, as well as how voting is conducted in Delaware. Our journalists are independent, curious, respectful, and accountable to you.
We want to hear your concerns and empower you with the information you need before your vote. We hope you'll take an active part in this conversation.
Delaware Public Media offers ongoing coverage of election-related news and issues. Follow that coverage here:
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Delaware joins a movement to implement state-level voting rights protections. Voting rights advocates, Delaware residents, and lawmakers rallied at the statehouse to support the Delaware John Lewis Voting Rights Act’s introduction on Friday.
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Another Republican State Representative announces he will not seek re-election in November.
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Rep. Jeff Hilovsky does not plan to run for reelection, joining a growing number of state legislators retiring this year.
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Williams said her bill, HB 216 will take aim at this, requiring increased disclosure from third party ads and out of state election contributors.
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Several fixtures in Delaware state politics have announced they won’t seek reelection this year, some after decades in their seat. Their decisions to step aside leave room for new faces and the possibility a seat could flip to the other party.Incumbents opting to leave has become a bit of a trend in the First State. In both 2022 and 2024, multiple incumbents didn’t pursue their seats in the General Assembly again.This week, Delaware Public Media political reporter Bente Bouthier dove into this trend and implications of this round of retirements with University of Delaware professor Paul Brewer - who specializes in political communication and public opinion.
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Julianne Murray announces she will not run for Attorney General despite being nominated and endorsed by the Delaware GOP.
In addition to providing coverage of the 2026 Elections, Delaware Public Media is sharing resources to help Delawareans prepare to cast their vote.
The Delaware State Department of Elections offers:
- Information on voter registration.
- Information on absentee voting.
- Information on early voting options.
- A full election calendar.
- A place to view sample ballots. Update coming.
- A way to search what election district you reside in.
- A way to search if you are registered.
- A way to search for your polling place and early voting options.
- And a tool to search campaign finance reports.
There’s also voter information provided by other groups.
The ACLU of Delaware provides:
- Voting Information for Delaware
- School Board Candidates
- ACLU Website in Spanish
- ACLU Website in Haitian Creole
The League of Women Voters provides:
Delaware Public Media is committed to putting people at the center of our reporting process. We’re taking our cues from you. What do you want the candidates to be discussing as they work for your votes? What issues want to hear about? What questions about voting do you have?
Click the button below to visit our feedback form and share your thoughts.
As part of our election coverage, Delaware Public Media is offering a series a Candidate Conversations.
We plan to reach out to all candidates that have filed to run in the races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Delaware Attorney General, State Treasurer and State Auditor and invite them to sit down with us.
Candidates in each race are being asked about the same series of topics to allow you to get to know their stances on the issues and compare them.
As part of our 2026 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media will highlight a series of Races to Watch ahead of both the September Primary and November General Elections.