© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Campaign 2026 | Delaware Public Media

Delaware Public Media is committed to providing accurate, honest, in-depth coverage of the races that shape the First State's political landscape. We focus on the candidates and where they stand on the issues, as well as how voting is conducted in Delaware. Our journalists are independent, curious, respectful, and accountable to you.

We want to hear your concerns and empower you with the information you need before your vote. We hope you'll take an active part in this conversation.

Election Coverage | Delaware Public Media

Delaware Public Media offers ongoing coverage of election-related news and issues. Follow that coverage here:

  • Delaware Legislative Hall
    Politics & Government
    Retirements open the door for more change at Leg Hall
    Bente Bouthier
    Several fixtures in Delaware state politics have announced they won’t seek reelection this year, some after decades in their seat. Their decisions to step aside leave room for new faces and the possibility a seat could flip to the other party.Incumbents opting to leave has become a bit of a trend in the First State. In both 2022 and 2024, multiple incumbents didn’t pursue their seats in the General Assembly again.This week, Delaware Public Media political reporter Bente Bouthier dove into this trend and implications of this round of retirements with University of Delaware professor Paul Brewer - who specializes in political communication and public opinion.
  • Politics & Government
    A former Delaware GOP chair turns down the opportunity to run for Attorney General
    Joe Irizarry
    Julianne Murray announces she will not run for Attorney General despite being nominated and endorsed by the Delaware GOP.

Election Resources | Delaware Public Media

In addition to providing coverage of the 2026 Elections, Delaware Public Media is sharing resources to help Delawareans prepare to cast their vote.

The Delaware State Department of Elections offers:

There’s also voter information provided by other groups.

The ACLU of Delaware provides:

The League of Women Voters provides:

The Voice of Delaware | Delaware Public Media

Delaware Public Media is committed to putting people at the center of our reporting process. We’re taking our cues from you. What do you want the candidates to be discussing as they work for your votes? What issues want to hear about? What questions about voting do you have?

Click the button below to visit our feedback form and share your thoughts.

Share Your Thoughts →
Candidate Conversations | Delaware Public Media

As part of our election coverage, Delaware Public Media is offering a series a Candidate Conversations.

We plan to reach out to all candidates that have filed to run in the races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Delaware Attorney General, State Treasurer and State Auditor and invite them to sit down with us.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same series of topics to allow you to get to know their stances on the issues and compare them.

Races to Watch | Delaware Public Media

As part of our 2026 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media will highlight a series of Races to Watch ahead of both the September Primary and November General Elections.