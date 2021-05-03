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Meg Roessler
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Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines
Six people injured in Halloween night shooting in downtown Newark
Tom Byrne
Newark Police report the shooting occurred around 11:15 Saturday night along East Main Street.
Politics & Government
Lewes officials spar over access to attorneys
Martin Matheny
Gov. Matt Meyer at the WHYY studio in Philadelphia on Oct. 29, 2026.
WHYY
Politics & Government
State efforts to address placement shortages for youth underway
Bente Bouthier
Campaign Coverage 2026 - Click to see all election coverage...
This Week on "The Green"
Shorebirds of several different species – including a group of red knots – gather on Delaware Bay beaches during the spring migration stopover at Mispillion Harbor.
Rob Robinson
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DNREC
Science, Health, Tech
Study says Red Knots mostly skip Delaware beaches during migration
Jon Hurdle
Over the years, we spent time on The Green following the plight of the Red Knot — a threatened migratory bird that stops along the Delaware Bay to refuel on horseshoe crab eggs — as they travel from South America where they stay in the winter, to breeding areas in the Arctic.A new study indicates the Delaware side of the Delaware Bay is seeing fewer Red Knots in recent years despite local officials reporting an uptick in Red Knots at Mispillion Harbor this past year.This week, contributor Jon Hurdle dug into these new numbers to try and sort out what they tell about these birds and Delaware’s efforts to protect their migratory habitat.
Politics & Government
What can Delaware's Latinos learn about election misinformation?
Jay Shah
The Center for Biomedical and Brain Imaging is where the Mechanical Neuroimaging Lab is located. This 11,600 square feet facility houses the first research Functional MRI (fMRI) scanner in the State of Delaware serving researchers on campus and statewide. An fMRI scanner can map the brain by tracking blood-flow and activity.
University of Delaware
Science, Health, Tech
Research linking hormonal changes and brain health could transform women's health
Isreal Hale
Makeda Hampton
Arts
Arts Playlist: Makeda Hampton's "African Romances"
Martin Matheny
NPR National and World Headlines
DPM Newsletters | Sign Up and Stay Tuned In
Student Spotlight
  1. Early Learning Advocacy Day seeks to marshall support for youngest students
  2. DNREC gives kids a chance to develop fishing skills