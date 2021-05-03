Newark Police report the shooting occurred around 11:15 Saturday night along East Main Street.
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It’s that time of year where we change our clocks again - “falling back” an hour early Sunday morning.
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House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chair James Comer (R-Ky) wrote that his committee is “concerned that Delaware’s AIC proposal could be used to protect powerful AI companies and their investors from responsibility for reckless harmful actions.”
This Week on "The Green"
Over the years, we spent time on The Green following the plight of the Red Knot — a threatened migratory bird that stops along the Delaware Bay to refuel on horseshoe crab eggs — as they travel from South America where they stay in the winter, to breeding areas in the Arctic.A new study indicates the Delaware side of the Delaware Bay is seeing fewer Red Knots in recent years despite local officials reporting an uptick in Red Knots at Mispillion Harbor this past year.This week, contributor Jon Hurdle dug into these new numbers to try and sort out what they tell about these birds and Delaware’s efforts to protect their migratory habitat.
NPR National and World Headlines
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A cruise ship suspended operations suddenly, citing soaring fuel costs. Passengers, including Randy Cassingham, had to disembark in Cambodia. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Cassingham about the ordeal.
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Zamir Gotta, Anthony Bourdain's longtime fixer in Russia, remembers working with and becoming friends with the late chef.
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In a small town in Ohio, farm animals and people start turning into monsters. But somehow they seem happier that way, in John Scalzi's novel "Monsters of Ohio." He talks to NPR's Ayesha Rascoe.
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A stop-motion adaptation of the popular children's book "Wildwood" explores how to let go of someone you love. NPR's Ayesha Rasoce talks to director Travis Knight.
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It's been just over two years since the rise of Make America Healthy Again, or MAHA. How well is the Trump administration meeting its promises?
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Voice actor Eric Bauza died October 25 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 46.