How population shifts may affect Delawareans’ representation over the next ten years was the focus of lawmakers' latest redistricting hearing.
As the Biden administration prepares to negotiate reductions in fossil fuel use at the Glasgow climate summit at the end of the month, U.S. coal production is actually up significantly this year.
A video filmed in the Caribbean island of Dominica shows workers, who were clearing part of a rainforest, hoisting an enormous boa constrictor off the ground with the help of construction equipment.
Watching The French Dispatch is like seeing an issue of The New Yorker come to life. Wes Anderson's new film is based on articles of a fictional magazine published in a fictional city in France.
CDC endorses booster doses of Moderna and J&J vaccines. Many people apply to nursing school, but there aren't enough teachers. An interview with the secretary of Department of Veterans Affairs.
Vinyl records are once again the highest-grossing physical format for the music industry. The sales of vinyl exploded during the pandemic.
Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on a movie set near Sante Fe, killing the film's director of photography and injuring the director, according to the sheriff's office of Santa Fe County, N.M.
The Beergame App simulates the steps of selling beer from brewer to drinker — revealing a real world problem that can tangle the supply chain.
The new Netflix series "Maya and the Three" takes place in a world inspired Latin American folklore. It's the work of the husband-and-wife team.
Some landlords got hurt by squatters who took advantage of eviction bans during the pandemic. Now they can't get any help from a massive $47 billion federal rental assistance program.
In the mid-seventies, Canadian musician Randy Bachman's favorite guitar went missing. Using the internet, a fan tracked down the stolen instrument.