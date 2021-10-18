-
A constitutional amendment to protect Delaware’s Transportation Trust Fund is on the road to the state Senate this week. The fund was created in the…
-
DelDOT has secured a federal loan of just over $211 million to help expand Route 301 in New Castle County. Earlier this month, officials called the loan…
-
Gov. Jack Markell (D-Delaware) is using his weekly message to emphasize the ongoing need to fund work on Delaware’s transportation infrastructure.Markell…
-
In the wake of House passage of a bill this week raising a series of DMV fees to fund transportation infrastructure projects,Gov. Jack Markell (D) is…
-
After House Democrats pushed through a bill Thursday hiking more than a dozen DMV fees to raise about $24 million, Republicans are firing back in their…
-
After months of bipartisan negotiations, lawmakers are introducing legislation to help spur infrastructure spending in Delaware while raising DMV fees to…