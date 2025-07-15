It will soon cost more to drive on Delaware's toll roads

Tolls will be increasing on Delaware roads.

DelDOT is increasing tolls on I-95, Route 1 and US 301 starting on August 15.

All drivers will see tolls rise from $4 to $5 on I-95 in Newark, Delaware

E-Z Pass customers on Route 1 at Biddles Corner and Dover will pay $1.50 during the week and $4 on weekends. Cash and non-Delaware E-Z Pass customers will pay $2.50 during the week and $6 on weekends.

On US 301, E-Z Pass customers will see an increase from $4 to $5, while toll by plate customers' tolls jump from $5.60 to $7.

These increases along with other toll and DMV increases will generate about $107 million in additional revenue that DelDOT’s director of community relations C.R. McLeod says will support needed infrastructure investments.

"This is driven by factors that we've seen happening and escalating over the past several years, which is rising costs both operational and on the construction side,” said McLeod. “Sometimes, we're seeing project costs 25% up to 50% greater than what they were just five, six years ago."

DMV fees will go into effect on October 1, and include a 1% increase to the document fee for vehicle transactions, and $5 increases to commercial learner’s permit and duplicate ID’s.

McLeod paints a bleak picture if the increases weren’t approved.

"Without a revenue package, just to give some context, we would have seen a nearly 70% decrease in our capital budget for projects," said McLeod.

To help drivers, DelDOT will offer new E-Z Pass customers free transponders for one month beginning August 1. That’s a $15 savings.