The First State is recovering from the Thanksgiving coastal storm that pounded the state Thursday.

Heavy rain, high winds and flooding caused issues up and down the state, but particularly in coastal areas.

The National Weather Service reported a gauge at Bowers Beach hit a new tide level record Thursday morning while other spots saw near record levels. The water level at Bowers Beach topped the previous record set during a May 2008 storm.

Meanwhile, wind gusts topped 60 miles an hour in several areas, including a 69 mph gust at Fenwick Island.

Sussex County and southern Kent County saw the highest rainfall amounts, ranging between 3.5 and 4.5 inches. Northern Kent County saw rainfall amounts closer to 2 inches, while New Castle County saw between 1-2 inches.

Flooding and downed trees led to road closures in all three counties, including Route 1 between Bethany Beach and Dewey Beach.

The storm also produced power outages throughout the state. As of 7 p.m. Thursday night, the Delaware Electric Cooperative had about 6,900 customers without service while Delmarva Power reported just over 21,000 customers were still without power.