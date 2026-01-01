Double Your Impact - At No Extra Cost

Many employers offer matching gift programs that can double - or even triple - your support of Delaware Public Media.

If your employer participates, your donation goes even further to sustain trusted local journalism and the NPR programming you rely on every day.

A Simple Ask with a BIG Return

Ask your employer if they match charitable donations. They are sometimes called Corporate Matching Gift Programs, Employee Match Programs, or Corporate Matching Initiatives.

Using your employer's required methods, you'll submit proof of donation and they will send Delaware Public Media a matching donation.

Already a sustaining member? Most companies process matching gifts annually. Be sure to submit your request after your final contribution of the calendar year to ensure your full support is eligible.

Send matching gifts to:

Please mail all completed forms and matching contributions to:

Delaware Public Media

PO Box 455

Dover, DE 19903

Tax ID (EIN): 27-0552599