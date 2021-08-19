Politics & Government

-
State lawmakers are convening for a special session this week to finalize the new district maps.
-
Dover has a new interim city manager, replacing another interim city manager who retired.
-
The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication’s annual National Agenda series returns for its 11th year – promoting civil discourse with the theme “Reflecting America”The series’ most recent speaker, gun safety advocate David Hogg, joined the Center’s associate director Lindsay Hoffman virtually last week – and Hoffman joins us this week to discuss their conversation and this year’s National Agenda series.
-
The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication’s annual National Agenda series returns for its 11th year – promoting civil discourse with the theme “Reflecting America”The series’ most recent speaker, gun safety advocate David Hogg, joined the Center’s associate director Lindsay Hoffman virtually last week – and Hoffman joins us this week to discuss their conversation and this year’s National Agenda series.
-
A Delaware Superior Court judge denies a request from State Auditor Kathy McGuiness to have taxpayers pay for her private attorney.
-
Disaster assistance related to housing is now available for Delawareans affected by the flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
-
Gov. John Carney puts a spotlight on domestic violence awareness.
-
A Delaware State University project is seeking input on ways DNREC can improve public outreach and community engagement.
-
New Castle County Council passed a watered-down version of a measure to make new residential construction support electric vehicle charging Tuesday.
-
The new State Senate district map is finalized by lawmakers, including some changes advocated for during public forums.