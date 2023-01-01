Before residing in Dover, DE, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending 8 years in Fairbanks, AK, ten years in Carbondale, IL and 4 years in Indianapolis, IN. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.

While at Mizzou, Sarah worked for mid-Missouri's NPR member station KBIA as a student reporter, anchor and long-form audio producer. She spent her last semester covering Missouri politics for public and commercial radio stations across the state.

She has previously interned at NPR member station WUSF in Tampa, FL as a news/social media intern and POLITICO Europe in Brussels, Belgium with the production team.

Outside of work, Sarah can be found rooting for the Chicago Cubs, keeping up to date with all things Spider-Man and checking movies off of her dad's "must-see rewatchables" list.

Sarah joined Delaware Public Media in October 2023 as the State Politics Reporter.