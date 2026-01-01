First State Mixtape

Monday at 9pm and 11pm / Saturday at 8pm

Hi! I'm Wendy Rollins, a habitual mixtape planner.

You remember the mixtape right? The sonic exchange between friends. The art of sharing what's in your ears and what's on your mind on a spool of tape. I have been doing this as long as I remember, which is why I went into radio in the first place...that and I talk a lot.

Join me for two hours as we listen to the latest releases, go back in time for some new wave 80's, early alternative from the 90's, and throw in a bit of 70's classic rock. We'll talk about stories behind the songs, concerts, and upcoming albums. Sometimes there's a theme, sometimes it's just me thinking "You have to hear this..."

No cassette deck required.