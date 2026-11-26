The Delaware Department of Agriculture provides poultry safety tips with avian flu season already arriving in the state.

The season usually arrives with colder temperatures, and tips for preventing avian flu are important since it’s a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus.

It spreads quickly among birds through nasal and eye secretions and manure. It can also be spread from flock to flock, affecting poultry like chickens, ducks and turkeys, as well as some wild bird species.

During avian flu season, Delaware’s Department of Agriculture advises all poultry owners to increase their vigilance.

The Ag Department’s chief of community relations Michael Lewis also has some tips.

"Number one is to exclude your flock from spaces where wild or migratory birds, especially waterfowl, have access. Just keep them within fenced in areas that you already have. Make sure you're disinfecting equipment, vehicles and footwear and other items prior to contact with flocks. Limit your travel between farms and make sure you're taking - if you have to travel - make sure you're taking preventative measures like covering your feet and everything. Make sure you're washing up," said Lewis.

Other tips include isolating any animals with signs of illness, contacting your veterinarian and record any activity on or off your farm.

Lewis also has tips for the general public.

"The number one tip for the general public is if you see a sick or dead wild bird or a bird of any kind, don't touch it, or don't try to help it, as difficult as that may be. Just please contact the appropriate state agency," said Lewis.

If backyard flock owners notice dead birds or unusual signs in their health, they should email or call the Delaware Poultry Health Hotline.

Commercial poultry producers should follow the procedures of contacting the company they grow for when they notice the signs of the virus.