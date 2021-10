Meeting Schedule

All meetings are held via Zoom. Request access by emailing info@delawarepublic.org.

The next meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled for Friday, June 11, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Upcoming meetings are tentavely scheduled for the following dates:

Friday, September 24, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. RESCHEDULED TO Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m.

Friday, December 10, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.

The next meeting of the Executive/Finance Committe is scheduled for Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 5 p.m. Upcoming meetings are tentatively scheduled for the following dates:



Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 18, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Meeting Agendas/Minutes

Agenda for Board of Directors meeting scheduled for Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m.

Agenda for Board of Directors meeting scheduled for Friday, June 11, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.

Agenda for Board of Directors meeting scheduled for Friday, April 23, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.

Board of Directors Members

Robert J. Varipapa, MD (Chair)

Randall J. Farmer (Vice Chair)

David Brond

Charlisa Holloway Edelin, JD

Drewry Fennell

James D. Griffin

Nancy Karibjanian

Leslie Newman

Michael Sigman

George Watson

Chanta Howard Wilkinson, JD, SHRM-CP

Jane C. W. Vincent (President)

Ellen J. Roberts (Secretary)

Jennifer Cornell (Treasurer)

Executive/Finance Committee Members