Citing a lengthy list of concerns, some Seaford City Council members seem skeptical of the value of a proposed 570-unit subdivision.

Market Commons would bring 356 single-family detached homes and 214 townhouses to a 120 acre parcel on Atlanta Road. Mark Davidson of Pennoni Associates, representing the developer, reminded council members that the current plan is a modernized version of a plan approved in 2007. That plan never came to fruition.

“The current plan is an evolution of a previously approved residential community, now presented under current engineering and regulatory standards,” he said.

In a detailed presentation to council members, Davidson touted the project’s potential to provide affordable housing.

“The combination of detached homes and townhomes together with a wider range of lot and unit types would support a broader range of housing price points and housing choices than a less varied lower yield plan,” he told council members. “That greater choice can contribute to housing affordability.”

Council members pressed Davidson on possible home prices in the proposed subdivision.

“I don't know what everybody's expectation is of an affordable cost nowadays, but I can tell you that the townhouses are going to be around in the $200s and then the single-family detached starting out like the $300s,” Davidson said.

A preliminary plan for Market Commons, proposed in Seaford, would build 570 single family homes and townhouses.

Although a similar plan for the subdivision was approved in 2007, council members seemed to think a lot has changed in the past two decades, and aired a long list of concerns about the development, especially around traffic and overdevelopment. Mayor Matthew MacCoy said he was channeling “the conscience of the community.”

“This is going to have more traffic, this will cause more chaos out there, and it's not going to bring anything to our current community,” he said.

Council member Stephanie Grassett noted that overdevelopment was about more than land use and traffic concerns.

“I'm also a retired educator and if every one of those houses has 2.5 children, what can our local schools impact?” she asked. “I'm also the fire commissioner and the police commissioner and we're already the busiest fire department and police department in Sussex County.”

But Vice-Mayor Dan Henderson brought up SB 23, a new law that took effect earlier this year. Under that law, subdivisions that meet the requirements of local codes, as Market Commons does, cannot be rejected by cities, and there cannot be public hearings on the developments. If the subdivision were to go back to the drawing board, it could fall under the auspices of that law, he warned.

“This development will look entirely different and less appealing,” he said. “And the public will have no recourse at all.”

Tuesday’s council meeting was a public hearing on the proposal, but council members are expected to vote on the preliminary plans soon.

