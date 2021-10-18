-
The current reconstruction project on I-95 through Wilmington is called "Restore the Corridor."Another form of restoration is drawing attention to what's…
-
The effort to proactively organize development in New Castle County south of the C&D Canal is moving forward despite the pandemic. Planners unveiled the…
-
Planners are looking to improve transportation along Governor Printz Boulevard in northern New Castle County in anticipation of growth there.The…
-
Planners are taking a look at transportation in Newport several years after a study recommended commuter rail service be restored there. The Wilmington…
-
DelDOT is gauging the feasibility of a project that would help bicyclists get from the Jack A. Markell Trail on the Christina Riverfront to downtown…
-
The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee recently unveiled the America’s Transportation Infrastructure Act.Sen. Tom Carper is the top Democrat on…
-
Senator Tom Carper visited several flood-prone roads in Delaware Monday to promote a federal transportation infrastructure bill he says addresses climate…
-
Funding for Delaware’s capital projects is one step closer to the governor’s desk.The Fiscal Year 2020 Bond Bill totals $863 million, a more than $40…
-
Some members of New Castle County Council and the NAACP are alleging Gov. John Carney decided the Rodney Square transit hub issue before the public…
-
Traditional state highway messages tell motorists to buckle up or to not text and drive, but Delaware’s Department of Transportation is taking a more…