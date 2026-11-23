Delaware State's pitch to the state’s budget writers for fiscal year 2028 includes $10 million to support its economic revitalization and cultural programs in downtown Dover, along with its public health education programs.

It also asks for $5 million in supplemental funding the state allocated last session to be made permanent.

DSU’s president Tony Allen explained the investments in downtown Dover will go to its small business incubator, affordable housing, and continued work to build out from its acquisition of Wesley College in 2021 for the college of health and behavioral science.

Part of the downtown investment, Allen said, will support and expand the HBCU's partnership with the Biggs Museum and Schwartz Theater, "so we can start attracting different kinds of families to the Dover community and extending new opportunities to the families that exist here today."

Utilizing universities as an anchor for economic growth isn't a novel strategy, Allen said. "Maryland and Pittsburgh are making a big bet in this regard through their university systems."

Delaware State’s enrollment now tops 7,400 students, up more than 2,000 students since 2020. Allen attributed its funding needs to the school’s increased enrollment.

Allen said this growth is positive for Delaware, "but doesn't always one to one equate to dollar for dollar revenue...as you get more growth, you've got to build the infrastructure around that growth."

Allen said energy costs for DSU have continued to rise, and the school has increased wrap around services for its students. And if DSU saw a reduction in funds, it would have to consider reductions to public safety, information technology, and student and academic services.

DSU's request also includes $45 million from the capital budget.

Allen said the funding will help fund infrastructure around a new stadium, deferred maintenance, and campus improvements.

"Tomorrow we will look different, feel different," Allen told OMB.

Demolition to build DSU's new field house starts in January and the new facility is projected to open in fall 2028.

Last year, the university received $15 million in bond funding for campus maintenance and $10 in one-time funds to help build the stadium.