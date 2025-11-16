Delaware State University had its time before the state Office of Management and Budget

Delaware State University is requesting more money from the state in the FY 27 budget.

DSU is asking to bump its operating budget allocation to make permanent the one-time $5 million included in this year’s budget and for a $5 million operational increase.

This year the university received $2.5 million and a one-time $5 million after asking for $7.5 million.

DSU is making an even bigger capital. DSU President Tony Allen explains some of that request.

"Deferred maintenance is about $20 million. I can tell you that because we purchased Wesley, and we have been significantly benefited I'd say about some of the ARPA funds, we've been able to curb our deferred maintenance over the last couple of years. So that $20 million, four years ago, probably 60 million," said Allen.

The university is asking for $45 million in total with the other $25 million earmarked for its Athletics Facilities Transformation effort.

Allen says the athletics upgrades include a long-sought Convocation Center.

"We see a unique opportunity to center a lot of activity whether that be entertainment or Athletics in the center of the state of Delaware and its capital city. We also think there's an interesting opportunity for high school sports, particularly on the AAU circuit, but in partnership with DIAA as well and great conference space as well,” said Allen. “So, our ability to have a central location for the broader state of Delaware is important in this regard as well."

DSU also plans to build a new indoor field house, while upgrading Alumni Stadium and DSU Downtown athletic facilities.