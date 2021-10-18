Office of Management and Budget

-
Delaware’s Division of Small Business has announced a Market Pressure Relief Fund to help state contractors.The pandemic continues to affect the economy -…
-
Wesley College officials say being a private college should not be a barrier to receiving state funding.Wesley College was approved for up to $2 million…
-
The Christina School District is keeping administration of statewide services for children with autism.The state and district reached an agreement on the…
-
A deal to keep the Statewide Autism Program with the Christina School District may be in place.House Education Committee Chair Earl Jaques says an…
-
There’s some confusion surrounding management of the state’s autism program.Lawmakers created a pilot program last year changing its focus to training…
-
The future of Delaware’s Autism Program for children is unclear with legal fight brewing over who will operate it.Legislation signed into law in August…
-
Common Cause Delaware has posted a link to bid data the First State received to replace its current voting machines.Six vendors, Electec Election…
-
Delaware State University is looking to give faculty and staff raises should state lawmakers kick in another $2.2 million to their annual budget.…
-
Consistently falling revenues have prompted state officials to issue a series of cost-cutting measures – including a moratorium on non-essential…