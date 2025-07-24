Delaware State University takes a big step forward to grow its athletics program

An athletic and training facility will be part of Delaware State University’s Athletics Transformation Project, which is designed to expand and enhance athletic facilities on the main campus.

When the General Assembly approved the bond bill right before the end of the session ending on June 30, $20 million was included for DSU to build the new facility as part of the transformation.

The athletic training facility would be built close to Alumni Stadium, and it would include an indoor turf field that would serve as an indoor practice space for the football team and other sports.

The building would also include meeting rooms, lounge areas and new locker rooms.

There’s no timeline for this project, but it’s also not the end for DSU athletics.

The Joint Finance Committee also included a desire to find funding options for a new convocation center for the school.

This is a project DSU officials have spent at least 10 years trying to explore that would open even more options for the university.

This center would host DSU’s basketball teams, as well as other indoor sports, and it would allow the university to host other events like graduations.

As with the athletic training center, there is no official timeline for a new convocation center.