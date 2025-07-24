© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Delaware State University takes a big step forward to grow its athletics program

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published July 24, 2025 at 5:15 PM EDT
Rendering of proposed DSU Field House to be built near Alumni Stadium
Delaware State University
An athletic and training facility will be part of Delaware State University’s Athletics Transformation Project, which is designed to expand and enhance athletic facilities on the main campus.

When the General Assembly approved the bond bill right before the end of the session ending on June 30, $20 million was included for DSU to build the new facility as part of the transformation.

The athletic training facility would be built close to Alumni Stadium, and it would include an indoor turf field that would serve as an indoor practice space for the football team and other sports.

The building would also include meeting rooms, lounge areas and new locker rooms.

There’s no timeline for this project, but it’s also not the end for DSU athletics.

The Joint Finance Committee also included a desire to find funding options for a new convocation center for the school.

This is a project DSU officials have spent at least 10 years trying to explore that would open even more options for the university.

This center would host DSU’s basketball teams, as well as other indoor sports, and it would allow the university to host other events like graduations.

As with the athletic training center, there is no official timeline for a new convocation center.
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports delaware state universityDSUGeneral Assembly
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
