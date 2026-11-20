Delaware’s Department of Agriculture announces the first presumed positive case of avian influenza for the 26-27 season.

The Ag Department says a bird in a private, commercial flock in Sussex County is presumed positive for avian influenza.

The department's Chief of Community Relations Michael Lewis notes “presumed” positive is the closest Delaware can get to confirming it themselves.

“There’s only one or two labs across the country that can officially mark an item, a sample, as being positive.” he said.

But, Lewis adds, when a sample is presumed positive in the First State…

“At least in recent times in this area, we haven’t had to go back and say it was otherwise. So, when we receive a reading on a presumptive positive, we move forward on that information.” he said.

Lewis notes that although cases typically spike during the later part of the year, the department is always testing for avian influenza to protect commercial and backyard producers.

And, he adds these cases are becoming increasingly common.

“This has happened every year for several years now. During the fall and winter seasons when we have our migratory birds passing through this area, our farmers- our commercial growers and our backyard flock owners- have to be ever vigilant for this type of thing to occur. ” he said.

Indeed, the department also confirmed its first case of avian influenza in a migratory waterfowl this week.

The waterfowl season opens Nov. 25th, and hunters are asked to not harvest game that is obviously sick or found dead.

Other tips include:



Wearing rubber gloves when cleaning game or home bird feeders

Washing all tools and surfaces with soap and water

Not eating, drinking, or smoking while cleaning game

Cooking all poultry to at least 165 °F

Lewis notes that although cases typically spike during the later part of the year, the department is always testing for avian influenza to protect commercial and backyard producers.