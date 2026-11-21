Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and AAA’s projections back that up this year.

According to AAA nearly 222,000 Delawareans will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday period, which AAA designates from Tuesday through Monday.

Among those travelers, more than 91% or about 202,000 Delawareans will drive to their holiday destinations, nearly 14,000 will fly and more than 4,200 will travel by bus, train, ship or other mode of transportation.

AAA’s Jana Tidwell says if you want to minimize traffic and wait times, don’t travel during peak hours.

"Even though numbers are relatively flat year-over-year, make no mistake about it there is still going to be that travel congestion whether you are driving to your destination or you're flying to your destination,” said Tidwell. “So AAA is urging those traveling, especially those by car, to consider off-peak travel times early in the morning, later in the evening."

Tidwell notes Tuesday and Wednesday will be the busiest travel days ahead of the holiday while Sunday and Monday will be the busiest return days on the road.

Those who do hit the roads will see lower gas prices as they have dropped 50 cents per gallon in the last month.

Tidwell says while it will be a busy holiday, the numbers are flat or slightly down from previous years.

"That speaks to higher travel costs to travelers this year, and it actually ends 3 straight years of travel growth for the holiday," said Tidwell.

Despite the travel projections not rising, the roads and airports will still be busy, and AAA advises everyone to plan ahead and be patient.

Those flying should stay informed and download airline and airport apps and set up notifications so you get the most updated information and you should arrive at the airport early.