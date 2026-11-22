Some good news for those hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday this week – the first piece of a major construction project on Delaware Memorial Bridge is done.

Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) officials say hase One of the bridge joint replacement project wrapped up over the weekend, four days ahead of schedule.

That means all eight traffic lanes of the Delaware Memorial Bridge will be open for Thanksgiving week.

“I’m very pleased that we are able to reopen all travel lanes to traffic ahead of schedule, allowing full access to our bridge in advance of the busy Thanksgiving travel period,” said DRBA Executive Director Joel Coppadge in a statement. “I want to commend our entire team for expediting this work and we thank the traveling public for their patience and perseverance during the construction period.”

The just-completed work was on the New Jersey-bound span of the bridge going north. It included the removal and replacement expansion and relief joints on the right two lanes of that span.

Work to replace the same joints on the left two lanes of the Jersey-bound span will begin in February.That piece of the project is expected to be done in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.