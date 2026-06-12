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The Green

Enlighten Me: DSU student documentary earns national recognition

By Joe Irizarry
Published June 12, 2026 at 11:06 AM EDT
Tia Jarvis (left) and Sanaiyah Baines-Butler (right) attended the 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards where "First to the Mat" was recognized among the Coca-Cola HBCU Sports Production Grant winners. Their documentary won third place in the national competition.
National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Media
Tia Jarvis (left) and Sanaiyah Baines-Butler (right) attended the 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards where "First to the Mat" was recognized among the Coca-Cola HBCU Sports Production Grant winners. Their documentary won third place in the national competition.

Delaware State University made history on the wrestling mat in 2026, fielding a team of all women, the first ever Division I women’s wrestling program at an HBCU.

And a short documentary, “First to the Mat,” by DSU students Tia Jarvis and Sanaiyah Baines-Butler highlights the program’s first-ever home dual meet where the Hornets easily defeated Wilkes and McDaniel.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry spoke with Tia Jarvis about the documentary and the perspectives it presented.

Enlighten Me: First To The Mat
DPM's Martin Matheny spoke to Tia Jarvis, one of the duo from DSU whose sports documentary won an Emmy.
This documentary by DSU students Sanaiyah Baines-Butler and Tia Jarvis looks at the first Division I women's wrestling team at an HBCU.

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The Green delaware state universitynatawomen's wrestlingDelaware Sportssports
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Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
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