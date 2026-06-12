Enlighten Me: DSU student documentary earns national recognition
Delaware State University made history on the wrestling mat in 2026, fielding a team of all women, the first ever Division I women’s wrestling program at an HBCU.
And a short documentary, “First to the Mat,” by DSU students Tia Jarvis and Sanaiyah Baines-Butler highlights the program’s first-ever home dual meet where the Hornets easily defeated Wilkes and McDaniel.
On this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry spoke with Tia Jarvis about the documentary and the perspectives it presented.
Enlighten Me: First To The Mat
DPM's Martin Matheny spoke to Tia Jarvis, one of the duo from DSU whose sports documentary won an Emmy.