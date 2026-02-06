DelTech, DSU, and UD ask for bumps in state funding

Delaware’s three institutions of higher education all made their pitches for funding bumps to the Joint Finance Committee.

Delaware State University

Delaware State University President Tony Allen pointed out the HBCU's strides since 2020. At a time when higher eduction enrollment declined nationally, Delaware's HBCU managed to increase student enrollment by 25% to more than 6,600 students.

In the governor's recommended budget, DSU is set to get approximately $147.7 million from the state's general fund and nonappropraited special fund.

It's $10 million less than the $70 million DSU requested out of general funds.

Allen asked the JFC to make the $5 million in supplemental funding they gave the school last year permanent. And he asked the JFC to add an additional $5 million in supplemental support for fiscal year 2027.

DSU made significant strides in the last five years that necessitate more support, Allen said. A majority of in-state enrolled students come from low-resource communities.

"That's a really important piece as we go through this," Allen said. "Because as we grow, if you actually believe in access to higher education for all, then your support matters in a big, big way."

Allen added that since 2020, the school has increased enrollment by 25% and spread its physical presence in the state with acquisition of Wesley college in 2021 to start a health and behavioral sciences program.

"The Wesley acquisition was at no cost to Delaware, no out-of-pocket cost" Allen said. But it costs DSU $12 million to run the campus.

The $5 million ask not provided by the governor’s budget would go to running that campus.

He added DSU received a $7 million private investment to state operations for an online college. And he wants to use state money to leverage this.

The final item additional money would go to is public safety, he said.

"Our ability to make sure that our students feel protected and safe and are part of the process is important to us too," he said.

University of Delaware

The University of Delaware used its time with the Joint Finance Committee hearing to address a recent issue.

UD President Laura Carlson told lawmakers the school is reinstating an online collection of research covering Black history in the state.

The work was accidentally removed from the school’s website late last year in a broad review of the university's websites and programs, she said.

Joint Finance Committee Chair Trey Paradee said he appreciates her acknowledgement.

"I believe your remarks are very sincere and and I believe that this is something that that that the university can correct moving forward," he said. '"And ultimately that will be borne out through actions, not just words."

State Senator Laura Sturgeon (D-Brandywine West) said student groups are concerned UD is reacting to federal rhetoric without any formal request. She asked what UD’s plans are, should federal immigration agents come to campus.

Carlson said the university is working on contingency plans now to protect limited access spaces for students.

Carlson also asked the JFC for additional funding on top of the $149 million support it is recommended to receive.

That additional ask includes $2.5 million for scholarship and student support, along with $1.5 million for teacher and healthcare education programs.

She said without the additional support, "UD will need to cover the growing financial aid needs, and that means less ability to spend on academic advising, tutoring, and co-curricular activities to keep students enrolled and on track to graduation."

Delaware TecH

The state's technical college offers more than 100 certificate and degree programs at its George, Stanton, Owens, and Terry Campuses.

Del Tech asked for an additional $1.1 million to the $88.1 million approved by the governor for base pay.

JFC chair asked about plans for this spending.

DelTech President Mark Brainard clarified that the university's compensation for faculty and staff is tied to salaries set by local public schools.

"We're just trying to keep up," he said. When Del Tech moves its average compensation rate up, school districts respond by bringing salaries up as well.

But Del Tech does not have a referendum to draw from.

