Delaware’s three higher education institutions each request $30 million for capital improvements

This fiscal year, the University of Delaware, Delaware State University and Delaware Tech each received $20 million for capital improvements, but all three are asking for close to a $10 million increase in FY 2025

UD President Dennis Assanis says infrastructure and utility upgrades are needed campus-wide, including work on HVAC systems, electrical, fire alarms and fire suppression systems.

“We’re requesting $30 million in capital funding in fiscal year ‘25 to help address these and other needs. As you know, inflation and our commitment to paying prevailing wage on all capital projects continues to increase the cost of this work," Assanis said.

Del Tech President Mark Brainard is seeking just over $22 million for critical maintenance needs, as well as another $5 million for minor capital improvements, virtual learning enhancements and an additional level to the Wilmington campus parking structure.

“Our attention now has turned to addressing a longstanding renovation at the Georgetown campus – we need to transform that library into a modern learning commons – and addressing other outdated and inefficient building systems not just there, but throughout the college system," Brainard said.

DSU’s President Tony Allen is also requesting $30 million for campus improvements, citing the desire to reduce DSU’s carbon footprint, improve learning, research and athletic spaces and build a new student health and counseling center.