Delaware State Univ.

-
Delaware State University is bringing in a wellness program to help students meet the physical, mental, and emotional challenges of college life. DSU…
-
Delaware State University’s Law Studies program receives a donation to help students pay for the Law School Admissions Test.As part of its 90th…
-
Delaware State University is in US News and World Report’s top 10 of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.DSU reaches the top 10 for the first…
-
Delaware State University is providing a second round of debt relief to more than 1,100 students, using federal CARES Act funding. This time, DSU is…
-
Delaware State University reaches into its past to take the Approaching Storm Band and other instrumental groups into the future, naming two alumni to…
-
There’s a change at the top of the Delaware State Housing Authority.After 12 years as DSHA’s director, Ben Addi departs to become Delaware State…
-
Some graduating seniors from Delaware State University are getting additional student debt relief. DSU is using a portion of its federal American Rescue…
-
Delaware State University's soon-to-be completed acquisition of Wesley College means major changes for students and staff at both institutions,But…
-
Delaware State University hosts a vaccination event Wednesday as it sets lofty goals for the amount of students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated. The…
-
Delaware State University is shaking up its athletic department.In a letter to the university community, DSU president Tony Allen announced Athletic…