In its meeting with the Department of Management and Budget, the Department of Elections said it needs $22.6 million for fiscal year 2028.

State election commissioner Anthony Albence highlighted funding needs to implement Delaware's John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which passed the state legislature this year and takes effect in 2027. This would largely go to funding a Deputy Attorney General position to oversee the new law's follow-through, including, "review and response to defense of claims alleging voter suppression, vote dilution, or language-assistance violations."

The position's cost is expected to be $224,079 for FY 2028.

Albence told OMB that election turn out for 2028 is expect to be especially high, given it's a presidential year with an open seat. And his department is asking for more than $4.8 million across Delaware's three counties, which will help fund additional early voting locations. It also asked for $5.67 million for the presidential primary.

Albence pointed out the high early voting turn out in the 2026 midterms. In 2022, approximately 17% of Delaware residents voted early, compared to nearly 34% of voters this year.

Albence said his office wouldn’t necessarily be able to shift current resources based on this information to increase days for early voting, even though some polling places have relatively low turnout on election day.

"That's something that would require some code updates," he said. "But I think it's certainly something that we can look at and study because the voter behavior, we expect, and we've seen other jurisdictions, will continue to move in that direction."

Voting turnout overall was approximately 47% of registered voters in the state, compared to nearly 43% in 2022.

The funding request for fiscal year 2028 comes from operational and one-time expenditures to the state. The state's election funding typically comes through one-time expenditures. A capital request is not included this year, which is not unusual for the department of elections.

Albence's department received $21.7 million in fiscal year 2027: $9.8 million from the operations budget and $11.9 from one-time supplemental.