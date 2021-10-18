-
Another monument is unveiled at Legislative Hall in Dover — one recognizing the long and difficult fight for the right to vote by Delaware women. While…
As lawmakers return to Legislative Hall to wrap up this year’s session this month, some members of the public can join them. The General Assembly…
Lawmakers will return to Dover after over a year of virtual meetings. But Leg Hall will still be closed to the public.Lawmakers have taken a very cautious…
State lawmakers look at remodeling Legislative Hall. The last work on the building was in the 1990's That's when the east wings were built to give…
A bill increasing the minimum wage in the First State is halfway to the Gov. Carney’s desk. Democrats are pushing to increase the minimum wage to $15 per…
Delaware’s General Assembly won’t return in person to Dover yet, but lawmakers hope that day comes soon. New cases of COVID-19 are dropping in the First…
Previous efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in Delaware failed to gain traction. But with nearby states moving toward legalization, the First…
The Joint Finance Committee begins its process of parsing out a state budget from Gov. Carney’s recommendations. The committee took a broad overview of…
Both Democratic and Republican state lawmakers are fairly pleased with Gov. John Carney’s recommended budget. Lawmakers are impressed by Carney’s spending…
Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the takeover of the Michigan state capital in early 2020 has Delaware's state legislators worried it…