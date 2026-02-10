Delaware Elections Office asks for state funds increase after drop in federal support

Gov. Matt Meyer’s 2027 budget plan opted not to fund several requests from Delaware’s Dept. of Elections, such as expanded early voting locations and upgrades to its campaign finance reporting system.

State Election Commissioner Anthony Albence told the Joint Finance Committee that funds for an updated campaign finance reporting system border on necessary.

He added that making tweaks to its current system would be more expense.

“I'm not exaggerating at all when I say this," he said. "You're talking nine or 10 times the cost to try to retrofit the current system versus building into the upgraded system.”

The total Dept. of Elections budget from the governor’s recommendations for 2027 is $9.7 million

The cost of the campaign finance reporting system upgrade is about $1.1 million with a first payment of $209 thousand in 2027. And the General Assembly would need to allocate funds for the rest over the next five to six years.

The governor also passed on funding an expansion of early voting locations– which Albence said he requested because of the uptick to voter participation, especially in Sussex County.

About 50 percent of Sussex County’s voter turnout came from early voting during the last election, Albence added.

Albence pointed out that part of the need for additional funding stems from federal cuts. The state usually gets about a million dollars from the feds for election security, but this year is only receiving $250 thousand.

He told the JFC that the drop in federal support isn't expected to affect the upcoming election cycle, but if any unexpected expenses come up, it will strain the operation.

Also absent from the Gov. Meyer’s plan is $183 thousand to fund school referendum elections and $513 thousand in personnel funding requests.