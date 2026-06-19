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State level voting rights act clears Delaware's House

Delaware Public Media | By Bente Bouthier
Published June 19, 2026 at 10:13 AM EDT
House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown, ACLU of Delaware's Branden Fletcher, Rep. Larry Lambert (D-Claymont), and Rep. Mara Gorman, at a rally for HB 444 on June 7, 2026.
Bente Bouthier
/
Delaware Public Media
State Rep Larry Lambert (D-Claymont) with House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown (left), at a rally for HB 444 on June 7, 2026.

Delaware's version of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act makes it through the House chamber.

The bill's sponsor State Rep. Larry Lambert said dismantling of the federal voting rights act means Delaware needs to pass its own laws against voter intimidation, dilution, and obstruction. And since the Supreme Court Callais v. Louisiana decision, multiple states have moved to redistrict.

“This bill does not enable additional people to vote," Lambert said. "It doesn’t change who’s eligible. It provides additional civil protections for the department of justice. It also provides language assistance so all voters can make informed decisions in the voting booth.”

It grants new powers to the state Attorney General to bring lawsuits for policies and actions that cause voter suppression.

Lambert said 9 other states have passed similar legislation. But Delaware is the first to introduce the state level voter rights act since the Supreme Court’s Callais decision last month.

It passesd in the House along party lines and heads to the senate. If it becomes law, it would go into effect in July 2027.

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Politics & Government voting rightslarry lambert
Bente Bouthier
Before joining DPM, Bente worked in Indiana's network of NPR/PBS stations for six years, where she contributed daily and feature assignments across politics, housing, substance use, and immigration. Her favorite part of her job is talking on the phone with people about the issues they want to see in the news.
See stories by Bente Bouthier
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