State level voting rights act clears Delaware's House

Delaware's version of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act makes it through the House chamber.

The bill's sponsor State Rep. Larry Lambert said dismantling of the federal voting rights act means Delaware needs to pass its own laws against voter intimidation, dilution, and obstruction. And since the Supreme Court Callais v. Louisiana decision, multiple states have moved to redistrict.

“This bill does not enable additional people to vote," Lambert said. "It doesn’t change who’s eligible. It provides additional civil protections for the department of justice. It also provides language assistance so all voters can make informed decisions in the voting booth.”

It grants new powers to the state Attorney General to bring lawsuits for policies and actions that cause voter suppression.

Lambert said 9 other states have passed similar legislation. But Delaware is the first to introduce the state level voter rights act since the Supreme Court’s Callais decision last month.

It passesd in the House along party lines and heads to the senate. If it becomes law, it would go into effect in July 2027.