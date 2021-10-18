Delaware Department of Elections

-
New Castle County is making progress toward redrawing its councilmanic districts, with data from the 2020 Census that shows population growth. Under state…
Delaware’s League of Women Voters has a user-friendly guide to help guide First State residents through upcoming school board elections.School districts…
The Joint Finance Committee’s budget hearings Wednesday included a session with the Department of Elections and Human Resources. The Department of…
The Department of Elections needs more space for future elections. That’s the takeaway of the Department’s budget hearing Thursday. Election Commissioner…
The Delaware National Guard has been activated to support the cybersecurity of the upcoming election. It’s the first time the Guard has been activated for…
The state is gearing up for a high turnout in next month’s General Election.The state Board of Elections met Monday for the last time before the election,…
This week, Delawareans who already requested vote-by-mail ballots for November’s general elections started receiving them and could begin filling them out…
While a record number of people are expected to vote-by-mail in today’s Delaware Primary, many are still showing up to cast a ballot in person.“I live…
The state primary election is just days away. Tens of thousands are returning their ballots under the no-excuse vote-by-mail option. Delaware’s…
The Delaware Republican Party announced Wednesday it’s taking the Department of Elections to court over mail in voting. The General Assembly authorized…