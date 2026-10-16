Election Taskforce reviews voting technology ahead of 2026 midterms

Delaware’s Election Taskforce reviewed how its voter technology works and its compliance to federal systems Thursday.

Brad Tolan, is ES&S’s Director of Enterprise Security and Information Technology. Delaware uses the company’s election management software – Electionware– which lays out contests and candidates for a ballot.

The state uses the ExpressVote XL in polls and the DS450 for high-speed central scanning of mail-in ballots and recounts. Tolan says these machines are auditable, meaning all actions on them are recorded.

"In each individual system, there's audit logs, he said. "In addition to the logs, we also log timestamps. So if there's any question about what's been done, who's done what, or made changes; those are all available."

Tolan added unknown applications aren’t allowed to run on the machines, network access is limited, and all software operates in an offline environment – which also prevents interference and only allows approved parties to access the machines.

Delaware updated its voting software in 2025. Tolan said the updates help transition Delaware to new federal voting standards.

