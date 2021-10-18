-
The Department of Elections needs more space for future elections. That’s the takeaway of the Department’s budget hearing Thursday. Election Commissioner…
The Delaware National Guard has been activated to support the cybersecurity of the upcoming election. It’s the first time the Guard has been activated for…
This week, Delawareans who already requested vote-by-mail ballots for November’s general elections started receiving them and could begin filling them out…
The First State started piloting a new internet-based voting system this presidential primary. Elections officials quietly dropped the system last week in…
You may not be aware of it but there’s a primary election in Delaware on September 13. If you want to vote, the last day to register is Saturday.There’s…