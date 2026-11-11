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On Veterans Day, Delawareans honor and recognize those who have and are still serving in the U.S. Armed Forces

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published November 11, 2026 at 4:06 PM EST
Joe Irizarry
/
Delaware Public Media

Delawareans honor veterans at the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the War Memorial Plaza in the shadows of the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

The ceremony at Delaware Memorial Park in New Castle recognized, honored and celebrated those in the community who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The keynote speaker was Veteran POW U.S. Air Force Captain Ralph Galati who spoke of the challenges and risks the U.S. Armed Forces face in defending the land of the free.

Galati explains what the call to service means.

"It's a selfless contribution and a serious commitment. It demands attributes like loyalty, honor, integrity, courage, valor and sacrifice. And the sacrifice comes at a cost. Because freedom is not free," said Galati

He also noted that everyone feels the toll of war.

Gov. Matt Meyer was among the dignitaries to speak at Wednesday morning’s ceremony.

"We've come through an election season where you couldn't turn on the television or open your mail without hearing how terrible the other team was, but our veterans, each of you, know something the rest of us too often forget,” said Meyer. “In the military it doesn't matter where you grew up, how much money you have, or which political party you belong to. What matters is whether the person beside you can count on you."

The ceremony also included remarks from Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay, U.S. Sens. Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester and former Sen and Navy Vet Tom Carper.

The ceremony concluded with a 21-gun salute as well as the playing of Taps.
Tags
Politics & Government Matt MeyerChris CoonsLisa Blunt RochesterTom CarperKyle Evans GayDelaware Memorial BridgeVeterans Day
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
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