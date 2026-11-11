Georgetown repeals cottage homes ordinance

Georgetown Town Council votes to repeal its cottage home ordinance.

Georgetown repealed its controversial ordinance allowing cottage homes within city limits this week, despite the Georgetown Planning and Zoning commission recommending against its repeal.

The ordinance was first introduced in December 2025 amid some controversy, with opponents arguing the homes would become widespread in town and lower property values.

One of those opponents was now-mayor of Georgetown, Angie Townsend.

“I was on the outside when this passed. I was one of the ones standing at the podium saying, ‘We don’t need it; it’ll bring property values down.’ And I was talking about the one on East Market Street. All the negativity that was voiced- but we weren’t listened to. And I think that’s what hurt most of all.” she said.

Little Living, LLC A cottage home by Little Living LLC.

The decision was nearly unanimous, with the only dissenting vote coming from Ward 2 Councilmember Tony Neal.

Neal says while he agrees the city should be taking baby steps when implementing cottage homes, he disagrees with the repeal.

“I don’t believe that they’re just going to put tiny homes all over town. I think that there can be something drawn up in a way that

you can’t put them in so many places or [within] so many feet of whatever. That’s just my opinion. It's a long shot, but I just feel that I’d not repeal it.” he said.

The village planned for East Market Street will continue as planned, according to Townsend, as it was already approved by a previous council.

The repeal also comes in the midst of a lawsuit from Springboard Delaware claiming that Georgetown illegally paused cottage home hearings while moving to repeal the ordinance.

Georgetown denies any wrongdoing and says that temporary suspension was simply an administrative measure.