Even though 2020 may be over, the problems from last year, mainly COVID-19, will still linger in 2021 at the Delaware River and Bay Authority. The DRBA…
The Frequent Traveler toll rate on the Delaware Memorial Bridge is about to increase. “January 1 - the Frequent Traveler discount toll rate will increase…
The Delaware River and Bay Authority’s deck overlay pilot project on the Delaware Memorial Bridge starts soon.The five week project begins following Labor…
Live cash toll lanes return to the Delaware Memorial Bridge in time for the unofficial start of summer. The Delaware River and Bay Authority resumes live…
The Delaware Memorial Bridge begins cashless tolling at its southbound Toll Plaza Thursday. During the COVID-19 pandemic, drivers can use any open lane -…
The Delaware Memorial Bridge continues to break traffic records. The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) says in January and February, the bridge saw…
The Delaware Memorial Bridge had a milestone year in 2019. The bridge set a new mark for traffic volume last year.“The Delaware Memorial Bridge handled…
The Delaware River and Bay Authority will receive more than $22 million from the federal BUILD program to enhance its ship collision protection system.…
A second version of a Delaware Memorial Bridge Toll hike was approved by the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) Commission Wednesday. Starting May 1,…
A Delaware Memorial Bridge toll hike appears back on track.Gov. John Carney and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy reached an agreement allowing the $1 toll…