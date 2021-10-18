-
New Castle County will spend a significant chunk of its federal COVID relief funds on affordable housing. The County announced Monday that $30 million of…
A residency requirement for certain New Castle County employees will not go forward — after Council failed to overturn an executive veto. With a vote of 7…
Promotions lead to a change at the top of New Castle County Police.New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer nominates current County Police Chief Colonel…
Delaware could get more electric school buses—with money from the bipartisan infrastructure bill which passed the U.S. Senate this week. Elected officials…
A croquet set, a nail gun, a podcast microphone and a sparkly purple record player. These are some of the objects available to rent through the Newark…
New Castle County executive Matt Meyer is seeking to direct COVID-19 relief funds to critical needs in the county. With a little over $100 million…
New Castle County residents will not see an increase in taxes next fiscal year—but sewer customers will have to pay a new fee. County Council unanimously…
New Castle County is expanding its Little Free Libraries program to the whole county.The pilot version of the program is currently in 20 neighborhoods in…
Just over a week after the 2020 election, Erik Raser-Schramm is stepping down as the Delaware Democratic Party chairman. Raser-Schramm is stepping down to…
New Castle County is directing a portion of its CARES Act funding toward organizations fighting food insecurity. County officials joined nonprofit leaders…