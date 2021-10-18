-
New Castle County will spend a significant chunk of its federal COVID relief funds on affordable housing. The County announced Monday that $30 million of…
-
Delaware’s senators are already formulating plans to build relationships with the new Afghan government. Tuesday is the deadline set by President Biden to…
-
The last Vietnam veteran in the U.S. Senate sees striking similarities between the pull out from Vietnam and what’s happening in Afghanistan. As U.S.…
-
Delaware could get more electric school buses—with money from the bipartisan infrastructure bill which passed the U.S. Senate this week. Elected officials…
-
As Congress moves on passing a massive infrastructure bill, lawmakers tout its potential benefits for the First State. Both state and federal lawmakers…
-
The Summer Food Service program delivered over three times more meals to Delaware children than usual last summer. And temporary changes to the program…
-
One of the big stories in Washington DC is the negotiations over President Biden’s infrastructure plan. And as that plays out on Capitol Hill, Delaware’s…
-
As the Biden Administration and Republicans negotiate over infrastructure, Sen. Tom Carper touts the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act…
-
Members of Delaware’s Congressional delegation highlight the impact of the recently opened VA community based care center in Dover. The clinic officially…
-
Sen. Tom Carper is promoting funding for infrastructure across the nation, and in Delaware’s own backyard. Carper met with President Biden this week to…