Delaware Public Media, the Delaware Literacy Alliance, and the Delaware Libraries are teaming up to share exciting events and community resources during Literacy Month and beyond. We'll be a stronger Delaware if we work to close the literacy gap across the lifespan.
Delaware Voices for Literacy
Delaware has a strong literary heritage: from best-selling authors, illustrators, and advocates for literacy in government, business, and the community. Please enjoy these virtual story times. If you are interested in in-person literacy programming, consider visiting your local library — every Delawarean lives within seven miles of one!
Twin Poets: Homework for Breakfast
Delaware's Poet Laureates Nnamdi Chukwuocha and Al Mills (Twin Poets) share their story Homework for Breakfast.
Erin Entrada Kelly: The First State of Being
Delaware author, and two-time Newbery Medalist, Erin Entrada Kelly reads an excerpt of her book The First State of Being.
Emily Hershman: Books for Blue
Illustrator and Co-Chair of the Delaware Literacy Alliance shares "Books for Blue," written by Tracey Quillen Carney.
Honoring Dolly Parton's Legacy in Delaware
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library provides free books to Delaware children from ages 0-5. Learn more...
To Make Your Poster: [ Download the file ] and open it on your computer. Click the square browse to select your image. (A square image about 1000px by 1000px is ideal.) Then once complete, "Save As" or "Export" as .jpg to share!
Keep Reading with our Friends at PBS and NPR
A Reading Road Trip
Join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as they explore Delaware’s rich literary history and the stories that make the "Small Wonder" a big part of American literature.
NPR's Book of the Day
Looking for your next great read? NPR’s Book of the Day brings you the books everyone’s talking about, with author conversations and recommendations in 15 minutes or less.
Help us spread the joy of reading this September! September is not just National Literacy Month, it's also Library Card Sign-Up Month, and National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week the 3rd week of September. Share this page with your friends and family!