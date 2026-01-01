Delaware Public Media, the Delaware Literacy Alliance, and the Delaware Libraries are teaming up to share exciting events and community resources during Literacy Month and beyond. We'll be a stronger Delaware if we work to close the literacy gap across the lifespan.

Delaware Voices for Literacy

Delaware has a strong literary heritage: from best-selling authors, illustrators, and advocates for literacy in government, business, and the community. Please enjoy these virtual story times. If you are interested in in-person literacy programming, consider visiting your local library — every Delawarean lives within seven miles of one!

Twin Poets: Homework for Breakfast

Delaware's Poet Laureates Nnamdi Chukwuocha and Al Mills (Twin Poets) share their story Homework for Breakfast. Erin Entrada Kelly: The First State of Being

Delaware author, and two-time Newbery Medalist, Erin Entrada Kelly reads an excerpt of her book The First State of Being.

Emily Hershman: Books for Blue

Illustrator and Co-Chair of the Delaware Literacy Alliance shares "Books for Blue," written by Tracey Quillen Carney. Honoring Dolly Parton's Legacy in Delaware

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library provides free books to Delaware children from ages 0-5. Learn more...