© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DPM National Literacy Month Celebration!

Delaware Public Media, the Delaware Literacy Alliance, and the Delaware Libraries are teaming up to share exciting events and community resources during Literacy Month and beyond. We'll be a stronger Delaware if we work to close the literacy gap across the lifespan.

A playful illustration of three colorful books stacked up.

Delaware Voices for Literacy

Delaware has a strong literary heritage: from best-selling authors, illustrators, and advocates for literacy in government, business, and the community. Please enjoy these virtual story times. If you are interested in in-person literacy programming, consider visiting your local library — every Delawarean lives within seven miles of one!

Twin Poets: Homework for Breakfast


Delaware's Poet Laureates Nnamdi Chukwuocha and Al Mills (Twin Poets) share their story Homework for Breakfast.

Erin Entrada Kelly: The First State of Being


Delaware author, and two-time Newbery Medalist, Erin Entrada Kelly reads an excerpt of her book The First State of Being.

Emily Hershman: Books for Blue


Illustrator and Co-Chair of the Delaware Literacy Alliance shares "Books for Blue," written by Tracey Quillen Carney.

Honoring Dolly Parton's Legacy in Delaware


Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library provides free books to Delaware children from ages 0-5. Learn more...

Our Partners in Literacy: Delaware Literacy Alliance and Delaware Library Consortium
National Literacy Month - Make your own Delaware Reads Poster to share with family and friends!

To Make Your Poster: [ Download the file ] and open it on your computer. Click the square browse to select your image. (A square image about 1000px by 1000px is ideal.) Then once complete, "Save As" or "Export" as .jpg to share!

Make your own Delaware Reads poster to share!

The Delaware Libraries created a template for you to have your own digital Delaware Reads poster. Change your profile picture to you holding up your favorite book or the book you're currently reading!


First State Literacy Resources

Delaware Libraries →
Delaware Literacy Alliance →
DE Dept. of Ed. Literacy Plan →
First State Educate →
Delaware Coloring Sheet →
A playful illustration of a row of colorful books.

Keep Reading with our Friends at PBS and NPR



A Reading Road Trip

Join PBS Books and the Library of Congress as they explore Delaware’s rich literary history and the stories that make the "Small Wonder" a big part of American literature.


NPR's Book of the Day

Looking for your next great read? NPR’s Book of the Day brings you the books everyone’s talking about, with author conversations and recommendations in 15 minutes or less.

A playful illustration of a row of colorful books.

Help us spread the joy of reading this September! September is not just National Literacy Month, it's also Library Card Sign-Up Month, and National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week the 3rd week of September. Share this page with your friends and family!