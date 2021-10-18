-
Delaware’s senators toured the new VA outpatient clinic in Dover. It’s expected to make it easier for veterans to access quality healthcare in Kent…
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is ready to say “thank you” to the military community this weekend. The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is offering free passenger round…
Senator Tom Carper’s annual veterans summit brought U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin together with local vets groups. Shulkin discussed…
This Veterans Day, Delaware celebrated that it recently became the third state to effectively end homelessness among its veteran population. Delaware’s…
Ending homelessness and increasing job opportunities for veterans were in the spotlight at Delaware's annual Veterans Day service near New Castle.State…