New Castle County will spend a significant chunk of its federal COVID relief funds on affordable housing. The County announced Monday that $30 million of…
Congress is trying to manage several major bills all at the same time this week. Lawmakers were already trying to get President Biden’s infrastructure…
Democrats and Republicans in Washington clash again over raising the debt ceiling. While Democrats have presented a plan that would raise the debt ceiling…
Sen. Chris Coons and advocates are celebrating millions to support water quality and wildlife habitat in the Delaware River watershed. The watershed…
Delawareans are playing a big role in pushing for more federal funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It’s HBCU week, and Delaware…
President Biden is tapping former Gov. Jack Markell to serve as his liaison on resettling Afghan refugees in the United States. Markell, a two-term…
Delaware’s senators are already formulating plans to build relationships with the new Afghan government. Tuesday is the deadline set by President Biden to…
As Congress moves on passing a massive infrastructure bill, lawmakers tout its potential benefits for the First State. Both state and federal lawmakers…
How well low-lying Delaware handles the growing impacts of climate change may be determined in part by spending packages before Congress now. The…
Sen. Chris Coons is one of the 22 senators negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure deal. He’s pursuing a bipartisan deal in a deeply divided era. The $1.2…