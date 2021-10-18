-
New Castle County will spend a significant chunk of its federal COVID relief funds on affordable housing. The County announced Monday that $30 million of…
-
Democrats in the U.S. House are focused on ensuring their progressive social program funding makes it into the reconciliation bill addressing…
-
Delaware voters could see a rematch in the 2020 race for the U.S. House of Representatives. Several Republican candidates for office are running again…
-
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester is pushing a bill that aims to chip away at the opioid crisis by focusing on fentanyl. Overdose deaths have been…
-
Incoming federal funds from the proposed budget could mean new opportunities for Delaware’s students in agriculture. Thousands of Delaware students take…
-
Members of Delaware’s Congressional delegation highlight the impact of the recently opened VA community based care center in Dover. The clinic officially…
-
A Newark Charter student was among hundreds of young coders across the country to win the Congressional App Challenge. The Congressional App Challenge is…
-
Delaware’s congresswoman highlights the importance of tax credits as this year’s tax season begins. Tax season is approaching, albeit late this year…
-
So far the bipartisan plan for COVID relief from Congress leaves out direct payments to Americans. But one member of Delaware’s Congressional delegation…
-
The 2020 election cycle is now in full swing.As part of our election coverage, Delaware Public Media is offering a series a Candidate Conversations -…