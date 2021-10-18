Kyle Evans Gay

-
Delaware is now the 25th state to allow candidates running for office to use campaign funds for childcare.
Democratic lawmakers in Delaware reaffirm their commitment to abortion rights after the Texas abortion ban goes into effect. Many of Delaware’s elected…
Lawmakers approve an expansion to last year’s single use plastic bag ban. HB 212 aims to close the loopholes found in the newly implemented prohibition.…
Some bills won’t make it to the finish line before lawmakers finish their work on June 30th.That includes Senate Bill 155, which would make changes to the…
State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle can’t seem to agree on election bills, despite having done so before.Earlier last week, State Senators heard…
A bill easing financial burdens on those navigating family legal issues cleared the state Senate Thursday. Senate Bill 91 would allow Family Court to…
Senate Republicans are complaining about how two gun safety bills passed in that chamber Thursday were handled.The bills that would create a permit to…
State lawmakers debated legislation restricting access to firearms and high capacity magazines Thursday. The two gun safety bills were front and center in…
State lawmakers are moving forward on expanding access to voting through automatic registration. Currently when someone comes to the Department of Motor…
The state Senate unanimously passes a bill to provide feminine hygiene products in the Delaware middle and high schools.The legislation requires all…